SAN DIEGO — Larisa Hall was born with severely clubbed feet. She had to wear casts on both legs as a baby. She slept with a brace to hold her feet, which doctors hoped would correct the problem. It turns out that dance was what she needed.

That's why Larisa's dance studio is near and dear to her heart. Tap Fever Studios in Pacific Beach provides accessible dance opportunities to people of all ages, with and without disabilities.

News 8's Jenny Milkowski put on some tap shoes to see what the fun is all about. It's a pretty good workout!

RELATED: 'Blind Rhythm' class provides vibe for visually impaired dancers in San Diego