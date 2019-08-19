SAN DIEGO — August 19 is National Aviation Day and Ashley Jacobs introduces you to an aerobatic athlete. Flying a Pitts Special Custom S-1S Aerobatic Biplane, dubbed “Black Hawk,” Anthony Oshinuga consistently wows crowds with his spectacular airshow performance, showcasing an impressive display of precision and speed.

Anthony is no stranger to setting records. Although he trains year-round, from May through September he participates in a variety of air show competitions. He first took recognition in 2015 when he became the first African-American to enter the Reno National Championship Air Race and earn a podium finish.

Anthony is a relative newcomer to the sport of aerobatics – air shows and air racing. However, the progress he has made in such a limited amount of time has been nothing short of outstanding. His disciplined work ethic and raw talent have helped him to improve by leaps and bounds year over year, and will continue to propel him in the years to come.

When he’s not racing, this thrill-seeker hosts scenic aerial tours above Southern California and Temecula’s wine country onboard AirOshi’s Cessna 170A.

Aviation is his passion and one he loves to share. He often speaks at schools and youth organizations, talking about aviation and telling his story, in the hopes that one day he’ll be watching them light up the sky!

His goal is to compete at the highest level while embarking on new achievements and etching his name into the history of aviation. For more information, please check out his website (www.AnthonyOshinuga.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TeamOshinuga).