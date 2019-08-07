SAN DIEGO — Whether you just want to know what to wear as a spectator or you want to wow the judges in the annual Hats Contest, Ashley Jacobs has your back. Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack is Wednesday, July 17. Some would argue that the fashion is just as important as the sport of racing.

Ashley spoke with Deena Von Yokes, the woman behind the contest. In addition to owning Studio Savvy Salon in Rancho Santa Fe, she is considered an icon in the fashion world. She suggests wearing what you're most comfortable in. For some women, that may mean picking out a dress first and then searching for a hat or fascinator. For others, they may be most comfortable picking out a head piece and then finding a simple dress.

Von Yokes also says you can save a lot of money by embellishing your own hats. Start with a plain hat and then visit a craft store to pick up feathers, ribbons, flowers and more!

For more more information, visit their website.