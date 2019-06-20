SAN DIEGO — The Assembly Health Committee could be voting on a bill that aims to make California's vaccine laws the strictest in the nation on Thursday in Sacramento. Senate Bill 276, by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, cracks down on the number of medical exemptions doctors would be able to issue.



The bill originally allowed for state health officials to review and potentially reject any child's medical exemption approved by a doctor. Senator Pan's changes to the bill on Tuesday now allow for state reviews only at schools with immunization rates of less than 95% or for doctors who grant five or more medical exemptions in a year.



SB 276 comes two years after SB 277 went into place. SB 277 meant parents no longer could opt their children out of vaccines citing a personal exemption if the child was to attend public or private school or daycare.



After SB 277 became law, state health officials say more medical exemptions were issued. SB 276 aims to close what vaccine proponents called loopholes in the first law.



"It's terrifying, that is an understatement," says San Diego mother Gwen Strickland.



Strickland says her son, Andy, 7 months, had a severe reaction for the PCV13 vaccine at 3 months old. The Navy wife says Andy screamed for hours, then four days later while at a doctors office, he appeared to have a seizure.



"As we went to lay him down on the table, he went completely rigid. His hands clenched in tight little fists and he stopped breathing and he started to turn blue. He finally let out this guttural scream and we saw his eyeballs were violently shaking back and forth," remembers Strickland.



Andy's medical report showed "seizure like activity" and the E.R. doctors witnessed nystagmus, a vision condition in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements.



"Who in their right mind, seeing what that vaccine did to their baby would go do it again? And that's the problem. Under the CDC guidelines, he is supposed to have 3 more doses of PCV13 over the next 12 months" said Strickland.



Strickland told News 8 that multiple doctors recommended a medical exemption for her son, meaning that he will no longer receive vaccines for now. But Strickland worries that if SB 276 becomes law, a state medical board with strict guidelines could have to approve that medical exemption. Strickland says because Andy's apparent seizure happened one time, "He wont be valid, his experience won't be valid for an exemption because of how narrow the contradictions are," said Strickland.



Meanwhile, parents on the other side of the issue including La Mesa resident Monique Lebarre, say far too many unnecessary medical exemptions were issued in the wake of SB 277.



"We are talking about dangerous diseases that had been eradicated that are coming back because people don't want to do their part for community immunity" said Lebarre.



Lebarre, an attorney and nursing school student, is homeschooling her two boys, ages 8 and 10.



She says the goal of SB 276 is to close to the loopholes in SB 277.



"It will shut down these medical exemption mills. So if you have a doctor who has written more than 5 medical exemptions, it will trigger where it will have to be reviewed by a public health official," Lebarre said.



Lebarre says even though her boys are homeschooled, they are technically enrolled in a charter school and frequently attend classes and events with other homeschooled children.



Lebarre says many homeschooled children are not vaccinated.



"A large number of California homeschoolers are enrolled in public schools, these are public school students, taking public school dollars and yet they are still not vaccinating, even after SB 277 because of loopholes," said Lebarre.



Meanwhile, Gwen Strickland says her fight is underway to keep her son safe, even if it means packing up and leaving the state. "It has bulldozed my life. That day everything changed, the day I thought my baby was dying, the day I thought he would never be the same, everything is different," said Strickland.



SB 276 goes before the Assembly Health Committee Thursday morning. If it passes, it goes on to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.