This summer, more than 300,000 meals and snacks will be served to San Diego children at 57 sites throughout the city – all part of the Summer Fun Café, a federally funded meal program that provides meals to children ages 18 and younger when school is not in session.



EVENT INFO

Thursday, June 20

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

FREE!

Penn Athletic Field Park

2555 Dusk Drive,San Diego, CA 92139

www.sandiegounified.org/summer-fun-cafe

EVENT SCHEDULE

10:30 a.m. – Event begins: community resource fair and fitness camp with San Diego’s Albion Soccer Team

11:30 a.m. – Free barbecue lunch service begins

12:15 p.m. – Performance by Fern Street Circus

1:15 p.m. – Prize drawing for children