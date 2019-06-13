This summer, more than 300,000 meals and snacks will be served to San Diego children at 57 sites throughout the city – all part of the Summer Fun Café, a federally funded meal program that provides meals to children ages 18 and younger when school is not in session.
EVENT INFO
Thursday, June 20
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
FREE!
Penn Athletic Field Park
2555 Dusk Drive,San Diego, CA 92139
www.sandiegounified.org/summer-fun-cafe
EVENT SCHEDULE
10:30 a.m. – Event begins: community resource fair and fitness camp with San Diego’s Albion Soccer Team
11:30 a.m. – Free barbecue lunch service begins
12:15 p.m. – Performance by Fern Street Circus
1:15 p.m. – Prize drawing for children