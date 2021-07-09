Upcoming San Diego blood drives June 30 - July 9, 2021

Hospitals nationwide are in need of blood donations as they face a surge of trauma cases and organ transplants along with elective surgeries resuming.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Hospitals nationwide are in need of blood donations as they face a surge of trauma cases and organ transplants along with elective surgeries resuming.

Here are some upcoming blood drives in the San Diego area from June 30 - July 9, 2021 with the Red Cross and San Diego Blood Bank.

Find more at the links below.

Red Cross blood drives in San Diego County

June 30: Westfield North County mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 30: Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road, Mission Valley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 30: Woodstock's Pizza, 6145 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

July 1: Coast 9, 11120 Roselle St., La Jolla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 6: DiCicco's Italian Restaurant, 515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 6: Santee United Methodist Church, 8964 Magnolia Ave., Santee, 1-7 p.m.

July 6: Civita Park, 7960 Civita Blvd., Mission Valley, noon-6 p.m.

July 9: Jersey Mike's, 8726 Lake Murray Blvd., #C1, San Carlos, noon to 6:30 p.m.

San Diego Blood Bank blood drives

June 30: Kohl's, 3410 Marron Road, Oceanside, 1-6 p.m. All donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt (size subject to availability and while supplies last).

June 30: The Shops at San Miguel Ranch, 2310 Proctor Valley Rd, Chula Vista, noon to 5:30 p.m. All donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt (size subject to availability and while supplies last).

July 1: Sparkle Freshness, 3129 Tiger Run Court #217, Carlsbad, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 2: Mellano Farm Stand, 5750 N River Road, Oceanside, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

July 2: Starbucks and Dixieline, 4888 Convoy St., Clairemont Mesa, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 2: Westfield North County mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 3: Starbucks, 4227 Genesee Ave., Clairemont, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 4: Ramona Oaks Park, 25386 Pappas Road, Ramona, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 4: San Diego Yacht Club, 1011 Anchorage Lane, Point Loma, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.