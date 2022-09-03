'Ready to buy a new home' | Update on Sorrento Mesa housing development still under construction

Developers say thousands have showed interested in the homes in the 3Roots community due to its prime location to San Diego bio tech companies.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Still under construction in Sorrento Mesa near Camino Santa Fe and Carroll Canyon Road is the site for 1,800 homes part of the 3Roots development.

3Roots is the product of three building companies, California West, Shea Homes and Lennar, that have taken on the project to turn the former aggregate mine of 60 years into a community.

Last year when the builders broke ground, they said more than 14,000 people expressed interest in the first 200 homes.

Now, 40 homeowners have already moved in with more homes continuing to sell.

Robby Thorne, CEO of California West Communities says a big draw to development is its central location and close proximity to the area’s top bio tech and engineer companies.

The basis for the project began in 1994, when a community plan for the area was first approved. Now, more than 400 homes sold during its initial sales period.

Of the 1,800 to be built, 1,200 are for sale units, 600 are apartments and 180 of those apartments will be affordable units, where the local government will set the pricing.

The homes available now range from 700 thousand to about 1.8 million dollars for single family detached homes. The developers say the growing interest has been overwhelming with a lot of young first-time home buyers.

"As young as 25 up to 35-years-old in some of the more expensive units, well educated in high paying jobs. A lot of them have already been living in apartments and they are ready to buy a new home,” said Thorne, whose company also develops property in Escondido.

The project is to be completed in about 4 more years. For more information on 3Roots, visit www.Live3Roots.com.