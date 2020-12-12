U.S. Postal services' Operation Santa in full swing as more families need some holiday magic

The seasonal program is getting a record amount of letters this month and Jolly Ol' Saint Nick needs your help granting some of those wishes.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Services says more children have sent letters to Santa this year than in years past, and many of them mentioned how COVID has hurt their family.

USPS Operation Santa is in its 108th year and is exclusively online for the first time ever.

Santa needs more help this year since he is getting more letters than ever. "As of this morning we had adopted over 19,000 letters," said Eva M. Jackson, a USPS representative.

Little Mike writes:

Dear Santa,

"I live with my two brothers and my mother. My mother is not working because of COVID-19 and she is not able to buy us things for Christmas because anything she gets goes towards bills. I really want Santa to help us so it can take some stress from my mother. I don't want her to worry about gifts."

He then goes on to ask for essentials like clothes, hats, gloves, face wash and hand sanitizer.

"People go through tough times, this year is especially tough for so so many," said Jackson.

You can adopt real letters from a child or family in need and help fulfill their holiday wish too. Jackson, said, "Just the fact that you received something from a total stranger that felt strongly enough to bring the magic of the holiday to you, says so much."

This letter is from 12-year-old Lexie. She writes about how she has been improving her grades and wants a Macbook for school and if Santa can't do that, then some art supplies. She writes "I would be very thankful for any of those things since my parents haven't been able to work due to COVID. And thank you so much if you are able to bring me anything."

Children have until Dec 15th to send their letters to Santa.

They can send the letters to:

Santa Clause

123 Elf Road

North pole, 88888

The letter needs to have a stamp on it and a return address.

Everything is anonymous for safety reasons.