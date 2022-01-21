US to require essential travelers to be fully vaccinated for border crossings starting Saturday

DHS said these new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. will require essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said these new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.

“Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement Thursday.

DHS said these changes, which were first announced in October 2021, will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel.

Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:

verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status;

provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website;

present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card; and,

be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.