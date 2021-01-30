1 person killed, 6 others injured in border-area flooding near San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and a half-dozen others were injured Friday afternoon when a group of people became trapped in storm floodwaters just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.



The deadly emergency in the area of East San Ysidro Boulevard and Rail Court was reported shortly after 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.



Rescue crews pulled seven people from the storm-driven flows, the city agency reported.



One of the victims did not survive, according to SDFRD public affairs. Medics treated the rest of the group for minor injuries at the scene, then took three of them to a hospital for further care and evaluation, officials said.