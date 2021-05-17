USD holds in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 and 2021

More than 2,300 Class of 2021 graduates and more than 900 Class of 2020 graduates will participate in seven University of San Diego commencement ceremonies.

SAN DIEGO — Graduation season is here and this year, local colleges and universities are holding in-person ceremonies as they did before the pandemic. Last year, schools had to cancel ceremonies, hold virtual graduations or they had no ceremony at all.

The University of San Diego held its first, socially distant ceremonies this weekend.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome you in person to the University of San Diego’s 64th Commencement for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021,” said Dr. Robert Schapiro, USD Dean of the School of Law.

More than 2,300 Class of 2021 graduates and more than 900 Class of 2020 graduates will participate in seven University of San Diego commencement ceremonies. This Saturday, USD’s President Dr. James T. Harris III, talked about the toll the pandemic has had on everyone and what it took make it through.

“This past year has been like any other year before that we’ve ever seen. Everyone here, whether you’re enrolled in law school or whether you’re the loved one of someone who’s enrolled here, have endured much and we’ve worked very hard to be here today,” said Dr. James T. Harris III, University of San Diego President.

This year, attendance was limited during the ceremonies, and social distancing as well as face coverings were still enforced. Graduates were only allowed to invite two guests. Dr. Harris III also gave words of encouragement and challenged the graduates to continue rising to the occasion.

“Now we find ourselves in trouble again, in the midst of a global pandemic and a national reckoning regarding racial injustice in society. But the lessons for all of us from the greatest generation are not about personal survival or individual gain. They’re about resilience and pulling together as a nation and among like-minded global citizens in other countries, to sacrifice when necessary for the good of others,” said Dr. Harris III

USD held four ceremonies this weekend and will host its final three ceremonies on May 22 and May 23.

San Diego State University also announced in-person graduation ceremonies starting May 25 and Cal State San Marcos will hold its ceremonies starting on May 22.



