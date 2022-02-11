Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average

According to ISeeCars.com, the national average price of a 3-year-old used car is more than $25,542, in San Diego, it's $36,275.

SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it.

Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.

According to the survey, the national average price of a 3-year-old used car is more than $25,542. But if you walk onto a used car lot in San Diego, you’re paying a lot more than the national average.

In San Diego, the average price of a 3-year-old used car is $35,275.

That was the case at Siry Auto Group off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego. While the manager would only speak off camera, he says in 35 years in the car business, he’s never seen a supply and demand crunch like we are experiencing now. More than 400 cars sat on his lot before the pandemic. Now, he has about 225 cars at most. He says what would have cost $15,000 before the pandemic, will now cost you at least $22,000. And if your budget is under $15,000, there’s not a lot to choose from.

It’s a trickle-down effect from the production lines of new cars. Fewer new cars are available, so people are hitting the used car market.

Executive analyst Karl Brauer for ISeeCars.com crunched the numbers from 2019 and 2022. He says the average price of a 3-year-old used car skyrocketed in that time, making many popular models too expensive for the average consumer.

“If you wanted a Honda and there's 36 percent less produced this year, you're going to the used car market. And, because you can't find a new one, that's driving up those used prices. It is unprecedented. Used car prices have increased so much in the past three years and people's wages haven't kept pace, so that's why all these vehicles have moved out of affordability," said Brauer.

ISeeCares.com affordability survey compares median household income to an idealized income for financing a car.

Said Brauer, “From August of 2019, well before the pandemic lock-downs started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29 percent, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52 percent, but incomes increased by only 13 percent. People still need to replace their vehicles, so the resulting drop in affordability means shoppers are either taking longer loan terms and paying higher interest rates, putting down less money for a down payment or even forgoing the kind of car they originally wanted for a lower cost model in order to make ends meet.”

According to our local experts at Siry Auto Group, the year, make, model, and mileage all factor into the price. The manager at Siry says it’s nearly impossible to get a car for under $10,000 and if you find one, make sure you check its condition reports.

The experts at ISeeCars.com say to shop around. You can look on that website to see how much cars cost around the country and because San Diego pays more than the national average, you may discover it’s worth your while to travel somewhere to buy a car. Bauer says if you can hold onto your current car for another six months to a year because he believes prices will go down.

“People are not going to be able to afford them and they're probably not going to be comfortable buying them in this environment. So it's just hard to believe prices won't come down.