USPS expected to deliver 200 million packages and about 2.3 billion pieces of mail this week

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This is the busiest week for the USPS. With 200 million packages expected to be delivered and about 2.3 billion pieces of mail. 

"We process 24/7 we have three package sorters machines and about 30 different letter sorter machines," said Andrea Case, Operations Manager at USPS. 

The postal service is projecting between 820-950 million packages to be delivered.

What makes the facility on Carmel Mountain special are the workers, and being run 24/7, to make sure shipments go all around the world in a good time.

Here are some deadlines to keep in mind, Dec. 18 Domestic and priority mail is due Dec. 23 Priority mail express

Visit this link to tips to ship properly: https://faq.usps.com/s/article/What-are-Some-Packaging-and-Shipping-Tips-for-Mailing-Parcels

