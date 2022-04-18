USPS introduces new 'USPS Connect' service in San Diego County

The new USPS Connect service offers affordable same-day and next-day delivery options.

SAN DIEGO — On Monday, the U.S. Postal Service released its new USPS Connect delivery services across San Diego County.

USPS Connect offers affordable same-day and next-day delivery options.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. “A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”

According to USPS, the new program offers several solutions to help businesses of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns.

California is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make one of the four solutions.

The four USPS Connect business solutions are:

USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to reach local customers affordably and quickly. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail , an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

is a new way for local businesses to reach local customers affordably and quickly. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes , an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship. USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.

provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region. USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.

provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground. USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

The new delivery service will be available at the following 26 locations in San Diego County.

Andrew Jackson - 6401 El Cajon Blvd Carmel Valley Carrier Annex - 10807 Vista Sorrento Pkwy Chula Vista - 750 3rd Ave Coronado - 1320 Ynez Pl Downtown San Diego - 815 E St Eastlake - 850 Kuhn Dr. Encanto - 5505 Stevens Way Grantville - 4740 Mission Gorge Pl Hillcrest San Diego - 3911 Cleveland Ave Imperial Beach - 946 Donax Ave La Mesa - 10174 Austin Dr. Linda Vista - 2150 Comstock St Mira Mesa - 9051 Mira Mesa Blvd National City - 710 E 16th St Ocean Beach - 4833 Santa Monica Ave Otay Mesa Annex - 2960 Fern Ave Pacific Beach - 4640 Cass St Rancho Bernardo Annex - 16960 Bernardo Center Dr. Rancho Penasquitos - 9245 Twin Trails Dr. Riverfront Carrier Annex - 2600 Camino Del Rio N San Ysidro - 440 W San Ysidro Blvd Scripps Ranch Annex - 10060 Willow Creek Rd. Serra Mesa - 3223 Greyling Dr Southeastern - 2777 Logan Ave University City Annex - 5045 Shoreham Pl William Taft - 5052 Clairemont Dr

“We’ve listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program,” said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer. “We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us.”