SAN DIEGO — The United States Post Office has confirmed that an employee at the Rancho Bernardo Post Office has tested positive for coronavirus. The person worked at the Rancho Bernardo Annex located at 16960 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, 92128.

The Post Office said it is in the process of reaching out to the local public health office for guidance. Authorities say the risk is low for employees who worked at the post office, and they are keeping all employees apprised of new information.

The USPS cannot release specific employee medical information on how the employee is doing and it says the person's identity will remain confidential.

News 8 received a statement from the USPS which read, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow the recommended guidelines and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, the CDC, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General who have stated that currently there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages."

The USPS also said out of an abundance of caution it has enhanced cleaning protocols and are using disinfectants across the facility.

