USS Abraham Lincoln makes history on deployment from Naval Air Station North Island

It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Abraham Lincoln will make history Monday as thousands of servicemembers prepare for deployment from San Diego Monday at Naval Air Station North Island.

It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.

Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.

“There is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of the people who have chosen to protect our nation,” Bauernschmidt said, according to a Navy news release. “Thank you, Capt. Slaughter, for turning over the finest ship in the fleet.”

Bauernschmidt’s previously served as the commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and the amphibious transport dock San Diego.

Altogether, she has completed more than 3,000 flight hours during her career.

The carrier completed its maintenance period in April, following a 294-day, round-the-world deployment.