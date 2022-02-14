USS Carl Vinson returns to San Diego after 8-month deployment

Its return comes after a video leaked last week showing a fiery F-35 jet crash on deck.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of servicemembers aboard the USS Carl Vinson will return to Naval Air Station North Island Monday, marking the end of an eight-month deployment.

The ship was stationed in the Indo-pacific region. Its return comes after a video leaked last week showing a fiery F-35 jet crash on deck. Several sailors were hurt in the incident. Officials said the incident involving an F-35C Lightning II occurred during routine flight operations in the South China Sea.

Carl Vinson is the first aircraft carrier to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that predominantly represent the "Air Wing of the Future." The complete Air Wing of the Future will also include the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system which is planned to be incorporated in carrier air wings in 2025.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is the third Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and is named in honor of Congressman Carl Vinson of Georgia.

