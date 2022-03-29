USS Midway Museum honors Vietnam War veterans

The ceremony included a wreath laying and participation by the U.S. Navy’s Leap Frogs Precision Parachute team.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum held a commemoration ceremony Tuesday on the flight deck recognizing and paying tribute to Vietnam War veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The ceremony included a wreath laying and participation by the U.S. Navy’s Leap Frogs Precision Parachute team.

Retired Navy Capt. Jack Ensch, a POW, spoke about remembering his time in the war and returning back to America as a warm welcome when so many of his fellow soldiers didn't receive the same treatment.

"In 1943, 46 years later, the government finally got around to recognizing the services and sacrifices of the Vietnam veterans and their families. I guess better late than never, I guess. To me, that 46-year span of time is indictive to the divisive impact that the war had on our nation," Retired Navy Capt. Jack Ensch said.

An American flag was flown down by Navy seals and presented alongside the Vietnam memorial flag. It’s been 49 years since the last combat troop left Vietnam. The USS Midway played a significant role in the Vietnam War with three combat deployments scoring the first and last kill of the war.

All attending Vietnam War veterans will receive an official Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pin from the United States of America Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration office in Washington D.C.

All Vietnam War veterans received free admission to the USS Midway Museum Tuesday.