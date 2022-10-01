USS Nimitz to remain in port after jet fuel contaminates water

Crews are conducting evaluations and tests to ensure the quality of water on the ship, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy said.

SAN DIEGO — The USS Nimitz will remain pier side at Naval Station North Island as the Navy continues to clean its water system after it was contaminated with jet fuel.

Crews are conducting evaluations and tests to ensure the quality of water on the ship, Cmdr. Sean Robertson, spokesperson for U.S. 3rd Fleet said.

“Nimitz will remain in port until tests are within limits and it has been determined that the potable water is safe for the crew,” Robertson said.

According to the Navy, the jet fuel detected in one of the ship's 26 water tanks was identified as jet propellant-5 (JP-5).

A total of ten sailors have reported symptoms associated with JP-5 ingestion, but according to the Navy none have reported feeling symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Sailors have been encouraged to let the Nimitz’s medical department know of any symptoms they may be experiencing.

On Friday, the Navy said the ship had been receiving fresh water from the City of San Diego’s water supply since Sep. 17. Free bottled water is also available for the ship’s crew.

The Nimitz, an aircraft carrier based in Bremerton, Washington began flushing its water system on Sep. 17. The Navy said it will continue to flush and test it’s system until it is determined safe for the ship’s Sailors.

In addition to targeted flushing of water tanks to clean the ship’s water system, the Navy said a “sniffer” team has been created to identify areas of the ship with the odor of jet fuel.

All galleys on the Nimitz were found to have very low or no odor, Robertson said.

“If we receive any additional reports of potentially contaminated water, we will immediately investigate and take appropriate action to safeguard the crew,” Robertson said.