Sailors aboard USS Roosevelt test positive for COVID while deployed

SAN DIEGO — Three sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19 a month into the ship's deployment in the South China Sea, according to a statement released today by the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet.



The trio of sailors, who tested positive on Sunday, have not experienced any symptoms, Navy officials said. Those sailors and others closest to them have been isolated in accordance with Navy and CDC guidance.

This marks the second outbreak on the aircraft carrier. Last year, more than 1,200 sailors on the ship tested positive for the virus, which led to nearly two months of quarantining in Guam before the Roosevelt's sailors could return to sea.

The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in a multi-month deployment, according to the Navy's website.