Downtown San Diego Old Central Library transforms into women's shelter

SAN DIEGO — The Old Central Library in Downtown San Diego has a new purpose: welcoming women experiencing homelessness.

For years people have slept on the sidewalks surrounding the library. Now its been transformed into a place for those people to seek shelter.

"They have a safe place to go I couldn't be happier," said Amie Zamudio, a homeless advocate.

Now, several senior women she helps are off the streets.

"Any woman who passes by here in the middle of the night, even if it's 3 a.m., NAMI will be able to give them access to a bed. It's unrestricted," said Hafsa Kaka, the director of San Diego Homelessness Strategies and Solutions.

Up to 36 women can seek shelter at the library and get mental health services through the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.

"They'll get the mental health component that is needed because there's so much trauma associated with experiencing homelessness. It doesn't mean you need to have a mental health diagnosis but just the trauma alone," Zamudio said.

The shelter shines a ray of hope in addressing our homeless crisis.

"We've been doing this work for a really long time. We've been through a lot of roads and a lot of hurdles," said Ketra Carter who works for the San Diego Homelessness Strategies and Solutions.

Carter said the crisis hits close to home.

"I've been homeless myself so I get this," she said.

She's using her experience to make change in our community.

"I have the privilege of being part of the Homelessness Strategies and Solutions department for the City of San Diego. I hold a voice for everyone who wants to tell me what's really going on so that we can make changes like this," she said.

And they plan to keep making headway in addressing the crisis.

"You know I've got your back," Carter said to Zamudio

The city said the cost to transform the library and operate the shelter is less than one million dollars.