Vacant storefronts at Parkway Plaza worry shoppers about mall’s future

EL CAJON, Calif. — Empty storefronts and ‘Leasing Available’ signs have some mallgoers worried about the future of Parkway Plaza. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the mall Monday to talk with patrons and business owners about what is in store for the shopping center.

“Stores are closing all over the place, and we’re wondering what’s going on,” said mallgoer Christine Mendoza. “We’re getting anxious about it because this is our place.”

Donnie Roberson has lived in the area for 71 years and used to work at Parkway Plaza at a clothing store called, ‘Chess King,’ He has noticed the mall change over the decades.

“It used to be packed,” said Roberson. “Now, there’s nobody.”

Mendoza feels anxious about whether Parkway Plaza will remain open for much longer.

“I’ve heard rumors it’s going to turn into condos, and you know, we just don’t need that round here,” said Mendoza. “We need a mall.”

CBS 8 could not confirm condo rumors with mall management and has not heard of any plans to close the mall. Management is actively recruiting businesses to fill vacant stores.

“It’s challenging for everyone, you know,” said Merry Concha, who owns ‘Caramel Corn,’ a quaint popcorn shop.

Macy’s closed at Parkway Plaza nearly two years ago. Now, the fate of the Regal Cinemas Theater Stadium 18 hangs in the balance after being named one of six Regal Cinemas closing in Southern California; however, according to mall management, lease negotiations are still ongoing. Less foot traffic makes business survival in the mall more challenging.

“With inflation, the cost of payroll, the cost of the property, the interest rates, everything has made retail more difficult,” said Concha.

The pandemic hit businesses hard, and online shopping trends are always challenging for brick-and-mortar to compete with. Still, overall, Concha is optimistic about the future at Parkway Plaza as mall management continues its business recruiting efforts.

“I think this mall stands a real good chance,” said Concha. “It’s just going to take time like everything else. It’s not going to happen overnight.”