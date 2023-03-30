2-year-old boy hospitalized with skull fracture, brain bleed after being kicked in head by horse

A Valley Center 2-year-old boy who just celebrated his birthday was hospitalized after being kicked in the head by a horse.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A Valley Center 2-year-old boy who just celebrated his birthday was hospitalized Wednesday after being kicked in the head by a horse.

Hudson, 2, was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital on March 29 by ground from Valley Center as air transportation due to inclement weather was prohibited, Lauren Decker, a family friend, told CBS 8.

"He sustained a massive skull fracture which resulted in a severe brain injury with bleeding and bruising," Decker said.

Decker told CBS 8 that although the surgical efforts to repair some damage to Hudson's brain were successful, he did not wake up from sedation and was kept in a "safe state" until doctors were ready to attempt to wake him again.

Hudson was last said to be in critical condition.

A digital scan of Hudson's head posted on a GoFundMe created for him showed his skull severely cracked in the top portion of his head, where the horse kicked him.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Hudson's mother, Tyra Martinez, grew up in San Marcos, California, and loved horses.

Martinez graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and a minor in Equine Reproduction and currently works as a Veterinary Technician, according to their farm website.

"This is a horrific accident where one split second changed the course of not one but four people's lives," Decker said.

Decker said doctors would make additional attempts to ween Hudson off sedation and wake him up in the coming nights.