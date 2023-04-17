Catering van catches fire on San Diego State campus; students feared it was an active shooter

A catering van that caught fire on the campus of San Diego State University created an explosion so loud students feared it was an active shooter.

SAN DIEGO — A catering van that caught fire on the campus of San Diego State University Monday afternoon created an explosion so loud students feared there was an active shooter on campus.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded around 12:37 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire on the San Diego State University campus near Aztec Circle Drive and College Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found an SDSU Catering van had caught fire, with flames shooting through the front windshield.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatch records, several fire engines and two hazardous material units responded to the scene.

Video shared by San Diego State University student, Sam Higuera, showed dozens of students gathered around an adjacent concourse as the fire crackled and created miniature explosions.

"Everyone thought it was an active shooter, but a van just blew up," Higuera told CBS 8. "There were just some loud [redacted] explosions, and some of them sounded like an automatic weapon or bomb."

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said flames have since been extinguished, but at least one unit remained on the scene for fuel leaking from the van.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.