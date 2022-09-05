Fire crews make progress on vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek

So far the fire has burned about 50 acres and is burning at a moderate rate of spread. Cal Fire reports there is immediate structure threat in the area.

SAN DIEGO — Crews with Cal Fire San Diego are on the scene of a vegetation fire east of Ramona Monday afternoon.

So far the blaze, dubbed the Caesar Fire, has burned about 50 acres and is burning at a moderate rate of spread. Cal Fire reports there is immediate structure threat in the area.

The fire is on the north side of Highway 78 and Ramona Trails Drive in Witch Creek.

The agency advised that there was a threat to structures on Rancho Santa Fe Court and advised those in the area to evacuate. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Pierce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

An animal evacuation center has opened at Ramona Rodeo Grounds at 421 Aqua Lane.

As of noon, there were no reports of injuries and no immediate information regarding whether any structures had been damaged.

#CaesarFire@CALFIRESANDIEGO is making great progress in the fire. SR-78 between Magnolia Avenue and SR-79 will remain closed as firefighters continue to put out hot spots. Drive slowly for firefighters, deputies, road crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/lql484Dh4Z — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 5, 2022

#CaesarFire east of Ramona [update] The fire is now 50 acres. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Pierce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona. An animal evacuation shelter has opened at Ramona Rodeo Grounds located at 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2022

Watch Commander: A brush fire is burning in the Ramona Area near SR 78 and Ramona Trails. There's concern the fire may spread to nearby homes, so be prepared to evacuate if a notification is made in your area or deputies tell you to go. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 5, 2022

#CaesarFire east of Ramona [update] The fire is now 20-30 acres, moderate rate of spread, immediate structure threat in the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2022