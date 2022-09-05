Fire crews make progress on vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek

SAN DIEGO — Crews with Cal Fire San Diego are on the scene of a vegetation fire east of Ramona Monday afternoon.
So far the blaze, dubbed the Caesar Fire, has burned about 50 acres and is burning at a moderate rate of spread. Cal Fire reports there is immediate structure threat in the area.
The fire is on the north side of Highway 78 and Ramona Trails Drive in Witch Creek.
The agency advised that there was a threat to structures on Rancho Santa Fe Court and advised those in the area to evacuate. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Pierce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.
An animal evacuation center has opened at Ramona Rodeo Grounds at 421 Aqua Lane.
As of noon, there were no reports of injuries and no immediate information regarding whether any structures had been damaged.