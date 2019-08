PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — Fire crews are on scene of a vegetation fire near SR-76 and Red Gate Road near the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Pauma Valley.

According to Cal Fire, the Red Gate Fire has charred five acres and is currently burning in light flashy fuels.

California Highway Patrol has closed SR-76 at Valley Center Road due to the fire.

