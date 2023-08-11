A vegetation fire burning near I-15 and Old Hwy 395 in Bonsall

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the southbound lanes of I-15 in the area and part of SR-76.

BONSALL, Calif. — Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the Bonsall area. It's located off southbound Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395 south of SR-76.

Cal Fire reports that the blaze has grown to about two acres. As of 3:00 p.m. the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the southbound lanes of I-15 in the area. Old Hwy 395 is also closed from Dulin Road to W. Lilac Road. Caltrans reports that the following is also closed: eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-76 to SB I-15 & Old Highway 395 on-ramp to NB I-15.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire off of south bound Interstate 15 and Old Hwy 395 just south of the 76. Multiple spots making up about 2 acres in size. CHP has the southbound lanes shut down in the area due to incident. #BonsallFire pic.twitter.com/3Le5ImlI7j — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 11, 2023