Deceased driver pulled out of vehicle hung up on rocks 50 yards from brink of the Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One person is dead following a dramatic scene along the upper Niagara River Wednesday.

State Parks Police say witnesses reported seeing the car floating down the Niagara River shortly before noon Wednesday before it became hung up on rocks just some 50 yards shy of the brink of the Falls.

State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola said several people reported seeing the car enter the water between the vehicle and pedestrian bridges at Goat Island.

It was quickly determined, based on where the car wound up, that a swift water rescue team would not be able to attempt a rescue.

"We've never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink", said Captain Rola.

While waiting for a Coast Guard helicopter to arrive, a drone was used to see how many people were inside the vehicle and to attempt to get its license plate number.

Once on the scene, a rescue swimmer was lowered down from the Coast Guard chopper and was able to pull the deceased driver from the vehicle.

Captain Rola said the driver is a woman in her 60s from the area, but would not release her identity until family notification was made.

State Parks Police will now work with other agencies to determine the safest way to remove the vehicle from the water.

State Parks Press Briefing:

The Coast Guard had lowered an officer into the car. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/kemA5xjtuE — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 8, 2021