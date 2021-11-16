Vehicle that triggered Arizona Amber Alert located in California

The Subaru Legacy described by police was found in San Clemente, California. But police have not said if the suspect or child was found.

PARKER, Ariz. — A vehicle involved in a Tennessee Amber Alert that was last reported in Arizona has been found, authorities say.

The Subaru Legacy described by police was found in San Clemente, California. But police have not said if the suspect or child was found.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday on behalf of the Gallatin Police Department for 3-year-old Noah Clare. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6 around noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Noah is described as being 3-feet, 5-inches-tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Authorities say Noah may be in the company of Jacob Clare.

Clare, 35, is wanted by Tennessee and Kentucky police for kidnapping and custodial interference.

He is described as being 6-feet, 7-inches-tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm. Authorities say he may be armed.

Police say Noah and Clare may possibly be traveling in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN TAG 42MY10.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Up to Speed