SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Superior Court jury on Friday awarded just over $6.1 million in damages to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife in a lawsuit they filed against a La Jolla jeweler.

The Breeses said Vahid Moradi sold them $15 million in diamonds between 2012 and 2016. However, when the couple took the diamonds to an independent appraiser in 2017, they were told that the diamonds were worth about $6.7 million less than they had paid, according to Brees' attorneys.

Among the most egregious examples Brees' attorneys pointed to was a diamond ring Moradi sold the Breeses for $8.1 million that was actually worth $3.75 million.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court last year, accused Moradi and his company, CJ Charles Jewelers, of selling Brees and his wife Brittany several supposedly investment grade diamonds that were supposed to appreciate in value.