SAN DIEGO — A verdict is expected to be read Monday in the trial of Henry Lopez, accused of drinking himself to sleep and passing out with a lit cigarette, causing a fire in Rancho Bernardo that killed his two children.

RELATED: Closings made in trial of man accused in condo fire that killed his 2 kids

RELATED: Trial set for man charged in condo fire that killed two children

RELATED: Laid to Rest: Funeral services for children killed in Rancho Bernardo condo fire

Jurors heard final summations, then began deliberating the charges against Henry Lopez, 39, who is charged in the Oct. 28, 2017, deaths of his 7-year-old daughter Isabella and 10-year-old son Cristos. He faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless fire starting.



Deputy District Attorney Kyle Sutterley alleges that Lopez got drunk following an argument with his girlfriend, fell asleep and ignited a blaze in his bed. The prosecutor alleges that Lopez, upon waking to find the condo ablaze around 3:15 a.m., went past the children's bedrooms on his way down the stairs and punched out a first-floor window to try and escape the flames.

"A parent has a responsibility to care for their children, a responsibility to protect their children, and if need be, to sacrifice themselves for their children. And Henry Lopez, on Oct. 28, 2017, he failed his children, and as a result, one of them burned to death, and one of them went to sleep and never woke up," Sutterley said in his closing argument.



Defense attorney Paul Neuharth Jr. alleges it was more likely that his client's iPhone 6 caused the blaze while it was charging beneath Lopez's pillow.



Neither cigarette butts, nor the phone, were found in the remnants of the blaze.