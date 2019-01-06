SAN DIEGO — Over the past three weeks, several flights have arrived at San Diego International Airport carrying migrants who illegally crossed the border, but everyone who is arriving may not be going to the county shelter.

Three times a week a government contractor flies in migrants caught crossing into the U.S. illegally. The eighth flight under this program touched down in San Diego Friday.

Public data available from May 24th shows the number of migrants screened by county health workers.

As of Thursday, 574 migrants have been checked. These are families who are seeking asylum and are awaiting court hearings. Meanwhile, Border Patrol said between 120 and 135 people are on board every flight.

News 8 verified 135 arrived Friday by county every single person getting off the plane.

Based on seat maps from the contracted airlines, it seems the lower number is reserved for smaller planes like the one that came in Monday.

That means Border Patrol has flown in about 525 people since county records began. The larger county number includes people detained locally, so some people from the flights aren't in the shelter numbers.

News 8 spent the last two weeks trying to understand the data from homeland security and there are a couple of scenarios.

One is they are receiving medical care because they got sick in Border Patrol or ICE custody. Another is they are detained, ICE can keep people in custody for up to 20 days.

Agents could also be sending them back to Mexico under the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols.

Two weeks ago, News 8 asked a San Diego Border Patrol station whether they would utilize the program, which legally they can do.

The agency promised to return News 8’s request for comment, but one week later, the agency said to talk to headquarters in Washington D.C.

Headquarters then passed News 8’s request for comment to Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A spokesperson said on background, they would not return anyone who is fearful of staying in Mexico and meets a certain standard. They did, however, decline to say whether they are using the program because of a pending lawsuit.

It remains unclear where all the migrants end up awaiting their hearings.