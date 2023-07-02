Veteran San Diego musician Eric "Rick" Froberg dies at 55

Eric Froberg, a longtime Encinitas resident, was born in Los Angeles and played in several San Diego-based bands alongside Reis including Pitchfork and Hot Snakes.

SAN DIEGO — Veteran San Diego musician and visual artist Eric "Rick" Froberg, known for his work as guitarist and lead vocalist with the band Drive Like Jehu, has died, according to a bandmate. He was 55.

"Rick passed away suddenly last night (Friday) from natural causes, guitarist John Reis shared on Instagram. "His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life."

The Los Angeles Times credited him with "taking the knotty, overdriven sound of math rock into the mainstream."

As a visual artist and illustrator, Froberg created album art, promotional artwork and merchandise designs for all of his bands as well as for Reis' band Rocket from the Crypt and Swami Records label.

In 2022, the Trash Lamb Gallery in San Diego's South Park neighborhood featured an exhibition of posters Froberg created for the area's underground music scene titled "Let My People Go: Art and Illustration 1988 to Present."

Froberg was also known by the pseudonyms Rick Fork and Rick Farr and performed on more than 20 albums. His last completed album, "Jericho Sirens" with Hot Snakes, was released in 2018.

His group Obits broke up in 2015 but released the live album "Die At the Zoo" in 2021. It was recorded in 2012 in Brisbane, Australia while the band was on tour.