Veterans Beer Club: Don’t be fooled by the name. The primary mission has nothing to do with drinking beer.

Beer club started by 3 former Marine Corps officers provides networking opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members looking for jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Legend has it that the U.S. Marine Corps was born in a tavern in Philadelphia in 1775.

Now, more than two centuries later, it seems only fitting that a group called the Veterans Beer Club is giving new life to military Veterans in San Diego County and other cities across the country. The club provides networking opportunities and support for transitioning service members to find jobs in the civilian world.

Co-founder Kevin Cortes, who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years, said the job search for a new, civilian career can be intimidating, even for the most experienced military service members.

“In the military, we have a certain culture and you're used to that culture and you're comfortable in an environment. And when you get taken out of that, all of a sudden it becomes foreign territory,” Cortes said. “We don't speak the same language, the jargon is different, and we also are not sure if we want to do the same job. So that's kind of a barrier as well.”

Cortes and two fellow Marine Corps officers started The Veterans Beer Club seven years ago. Kevin Cortes, Phil Kendro and Brian Grana saw a need and wanted to help fellow veterans struggling to find civilian jobs after retiring from the military.

They saw the need after hitting their own roadblocks. “In the 3 years of networking, I had a stack of [business] cards, and from those people, I only got one offer,” recalled Cortes.

The club's primary mission is to create a comfortable and informal environment for transitioning servicemembers to network with veterans who are already in the civilian workforce.

Why a beer club?

“It allows them to feel a little more comfortable. It’s not as formal, it’s not stuffy. It's like, ‘Hey, let's go have a beer, and let's talk about what you want to do when you want to get out of the military,’” Cortes explained.

What started with five people in 2016 at Second Chance Brewery in Rancho Bernardo, has grown to an average of 40 to 50 attendees per month at a different brewery in San Diego. With more than 150 breweries across the county, the goal is to reach as many people as possible.

The club uses a system to help identify who needs a job and who is a potential employer. Attendees wear name tags with a blue border if they are looking for a job, and red name tags if they are hiring. This approach creates a more social and less stressful environment. Cortes said it serves as a great equalizer, where a person’s military rank doesn’t matter.

In an ironic twist of fate, Cortes said he himself has benefitted from the club. In March 2000, he was working as a commercial airline pilot when the pandemic hit and left him without pay. Through the club's Facebook page, he found a job listing that landed him the career he has today. Cortes is currently the Flight Operations Base Consultant for SDG&E, helping run the fleet of firefighting and patrolling aircraft in the utility’s Aviation Services Department out of Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

"I love coming to work every single day," said Cortes, adding "It's my dream job."

Marine Corps veteran Jessica Anderson agrees “the whole job search process in general is a little intimidating.” She said the Veterans Beer Club had a direct impact on her second career. Her husband, also a veteran, convinced her to attend a VBC meeting with her two years ago. At her first meeting, she met her future supervisor. She now works as a financial analyst with the Navy Reserves, utilizing her experience as a helicopter engine mechanic in her civilian career.

The club continues to grow, with new chapters popping up across the country.

Cortes emphasized that the club is agnostic to service and rank, focusing on helping veterans find employment opportunities regardless of their background.

"We see the need in society, and we can help these people get a job," Cortes added.

The Veterans Beer Club is currently applying for nonprofit status to offer more resources. It plans to expand its support to military spouses seeking new careers.

San Diego is a big military town, and the club invites all veterans, spouses, and supporters to join their monthly meetings, which are volunteer-run and require no dues. And you don't have to drink beer to attend!

To learn more about the Veterans Beer Club and their mission, visit their website here.