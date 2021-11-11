San Diegans celebrating Veterans Day with boat parade starting near Harbor Island

The parade will start at noon at the southern tip of Harbor Island and will end near Coronado at 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will be able to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday with the annual boat parade along the Waterfront.

The San Diego Maritime Museum's Vietnam-era Swift Boat PCF 816, and the Tall Ship Californian will lead the parade of over 60 boats, all decorated in Military and Patriotic themes around San Diego Bay, to honor our Veterans and the members of our military.

The parade will start at noon at the southern tip of Harbor Island. The boats will proceed past Harbor Island, to the Embarcadero, passing in front of the Maritime Museum, Broadway Pier, the USS Midway Museum, and Seaport Village. It will cross the channel at Cesar Chavez Pier, and proceed past the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Many of the boats in the parade will also have active-duty personnel and veterans aboard. The boats will be competing for prizes for best decorated in Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and patriotic themes. In addition to the boat parade, there will be skydivers, vintage aircraft flyovers, and search and recuse demonstrations by the U.S. Coast Guard

For more information about San Diego Fleet Week 2021 events, click here.

Fleet Week was created in 1997 by community and business leaders to bring the community together to show their public support and honor sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

As a Public Benefit Corporation, the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation donates proceeds in excess of operating expenses from Fleet Week to charities that provide critical support to military families.