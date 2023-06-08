Veterans remember victims of the Hiroshima atomic bomb

The group, Veterans for Peace, made speeches and took a moment of silence for the victims. They also took the time to call for the ‘non-use’ of nuclear weapons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — It's been 78 years since Hiroshima got hit with the world’s first atomic bomb.

This Saturday, many took the time to reflect on the lives lost and the damage caused by the aftermath.

The group, Veterans for Peace, made speeches and took a moment of silence for the victims.

The atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima 78 years ago killed 140,000 people.

Three days later a second bomb dropped on Nagasaki killing 70 thousand more people.

The bombings quickly prompted Japan to surrender and end World War II.

Knowing the lasting effects, veterans for peace have continued to call for the ‘non-use’ of nuclear weapons.

Some members even recalled the horrors still being witnessed when visiting Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Veteran and Chaplain Randy Cash said, “There are other alternatives to deal with political tensions.”

This also comes as support grows for the use of atomic bombs because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Koreas.

North Korea has advanced its missile and nuclear development.

During a ceremony in Hiroshima today, people observed a moment of silence at 8:15 a.m., the time when the U.S. B-29 dropped the bomb on the city.

Hundreds of white doves, considered symbols of peace, were released.