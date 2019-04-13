ENCINITAS, Calif. — San Diego veterinarians say they are seeing an increase of dogs coming into their offices after eating marijuana, more specifically pot edibles.

News 8 producer Kim Divine's dog ate an unknown form of marijuana while out on a walk in Encinitas.

Veterinarians say, while not fatal, THC intoxication can be extremely dangerous for dogs to experience.

Dr. Michele Drake says it is very unpleasant for a dog to experience and urges pet owners to see their vet if their pet is showing signs of intoxication.

News 8's Monique Griego reports with more information about what Dr. Drake said about the growing issue.