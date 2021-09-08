Vice President Harris visits Bay Area to campaign for Governor Newsom

Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Biden are also expected to visit California next week to support the governor.

SAN DIEGO — Vice President Kamala Harris made her way back to California on Wednesday to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom. Meanwhile, the top Republican candidates were also out, on the campaign trail.

The vice president returned to the Bay Area to support the governor, as Newsom makes a final push to get his Democratic base out to the polls on Tuesday.

“But it was really important to me to come home today. To stand and speak in support. In support of my dear friend. My long-standing friend. A great Californian leader. A great American leader. Governor Gavin Newsom," Harris said.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris took part in the “No on the Recall” rally held in San Leandro. She praised Newsom for his stance on labor rights, immigration and same-sex marriage.

Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner Larry Elder had this to say after he voted in the recall election in Los Angeles:

“Nearly two million people sign a petition to recall Gavin Newsom. Nearly a third of them were the very people they voted for him just two years earlier."

Elder said Newsom’s handling of the pandemic is just one of the reasons many people want him out. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was also in Los Angeles telling potential voters how he’d handle rising crime rates in California.

“I will be a governor that will put victims first and criminals in jail and take a strong stand to reversing the trend we’ve unfortunately seen in our great state,” Faulconer.

The CDC says nearly 80% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but on Wednesday candidate John Cox blamed Newsom for some people’s hesitation to get vaccinated.

“We don’t need to make it mandatory. It should be good enough that people do it voluntarily. The reason people aren’t doing it in some cases is because they don’t trust government. Gavin Newsom is exhibit A in why we don’t trust government,” Cox said.

Still, at the “No to the Recall’ rally, the vice president talked about Democrats continuing the fight for labor rights, voting rights and for women.

“California let us send a message to the world that these are the things we stand for. And we will not give up because we know that so much is at stake. So many are counting on us and there is so much good that we could do," Harris said.

