SAN DIEGO — Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in San Diego Thursday night ahead of visits to two local military bases and a fundraising dinner for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

During his stop in San Diego, he will visit U.S. Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and Naval Air Station North Island. He will tour the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro at the latter base. The Munro, normally homeported in Alameda, is tasked with seizing drugs in international waters.

Although Pence has not visited San Diego County in an official capacity since taking office in January 2017, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, located about 100 miles east of San Diego in Imperial County, in April 2018 to discuss immigration policy and view renovated areas of border fencing.

"We are thrilled to have @VP @Mike_Pence visit San Diego," Republican Party of San Diego County Chairman Tony Krvaric wrote in a Twitter post. "All fair minded San Diegans will acknowledge that the Trump-Pence administration's policies have ushered in unprecedented economic growth and support for our military service members."

Pence is expected to arrive in San Diego Wednesday night after visiting Naval Air Station Lemoore and Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. The stop is part of a three-day swing through California and Texas to visit constituents and military bases.

On Friday, Pence will visit the Donna immigrant detention facility in McAllen, Texas, with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.