SAN DIEGO — The office of Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday announced plans for him to visit San Diego County later this week, part of a three-day swing through California and Texas to visit constituents, military bases and immigrant detention centers.

Pence is expected to arrive in San Diego on Wednesday night, then visit U.S. Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Thursday. While at the base, Pence is also expected to tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro, which is normally homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, and is tasked with seizing drugs in international waters.

While in San Diego, Pence will also attend a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Although Pence has not visited San Diego County in an official capacity since taking office in January 2017, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, located about 100 miles east of San Diego in Imperial County, in April 2018 to discuss immigration policy and view renovated areas of border fencing.

"We're thrilled to have the vice president in town," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the Republic Party of San Diego County. "The Trump-Pence administration has provided more support and respect for our military service members than the previous administration and it's much appreciated."

Pence is scheduled to visit U.S. Naval Air Station Lemoore and Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday. On Friday, he plans to visit the Donna immigrant detention facility in McAllen, Texas.