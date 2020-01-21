SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The man killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning in downtown San Diego has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Gordon.

Gordon was hit and dragged by an SUV nearly 100 feet near the 1800 block of Market Street.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

"Jason just loved, enjoyed life," his widow Katie Gordon told News 8. "He loved his daughters, he loved me, he loved his friends and family."

The couple's condo was filled with moving boxes. On Monday, they were supposed to be moving to a bigger home near San Diego State University.

Jason was an operations manager at Tiffany's. When he returned home Saturday after work, he had dinner with Katie before going out to a friend's birthday party. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, as he was heading home, Jason was hit by an SUV.

Police said the silver SUV could possibly be a GMC Envoy.

"You never go to bed thinking of your husband, father to your kids, son, brother friend, is not gonna come home," said Katie.

Katie said she will miss her husband's laugh and his sense of humor.

"He was a long time fan of the Kansas' City Chiefs. He would have loved watching them go to the Super Bowl," she said.

Katie's message to others: "Love each day. Love everyone to your fullest because you never know who is going to come knocking on your door."

Her message to the driver that tore her husband away from his family is: "I would like him to have remorse. I feel like he would give us that if he came forward and acknowledge what he did."