Victim of Saturday night's street racing crash in Chula Vista identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif — The San Diego County Medical Examiner has released the name of the victim killed by a street racer in Chula Vista on Saturday night. Fifty-seven-year-old Marth Bertha Villalobos Romo was driving on 3rd Avenue in the city of Chula Vista with her grandchildren in the back seat when a vehicle who was racing ran through a red light and struck her vehicle.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Villalobos Romo died due to traumatic injuries. Her grandchildren were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the racing car was arrested and police said the second racing vehicle fled the scene.

The other racing vehicle was described as a 2014 or newer white Subaru WRX, Zualet said.



Anyone with information about the vehicle was asked to contact the CVPD at 619-409-3817.

The crash was one of several in San Diego County this week involving wrong-way drivers. On Friday, Ryan Park and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park, two off-duty, detectives with the San Diego Police Department, were killed when a Honda Civic collided head-on with their car. CHP said the wrong-way driver was going as fast as 90 mph. All three died at the scene.

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old woman was killed and four people suffered serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in the Carmel Valley area.