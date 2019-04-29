SAN DIEGO — Details are emerging about the three victims who were injured in Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Poway. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein lost a finger, 8-year-old Noya Dahan was hit by shrapnel, and her uncle Almog Peretz was shot in the leg while helping shuttle children away from danger at Chabad of Poway.

Each one of those victims have their own story on how they escaped the gun man, but they all agree Lori Kaye is the true hero. They are now sharing their stories.

"It was very, very scary,” said Noya Dahan. “I am not supposed to go through this stuff."

After being released from the hospital, Noya Dahan recalled the moment a 19-year-old gunman entered the Chabad synagogue. The 8-year-old spoke with News 8's correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. The young girl watched the shooter fire at 60-year-old Lori Kaye.

"The last thing she did was go in front of the rabbi and save the rabbi. That is what she did,” said Noya.

Rabbi Goldstein lost his finger after the gunman shot him, but also says Lori shielded him.

"I turn around to assess the situation and I walk into the lobby and I see Lori on the ground and her husband trying to resuscitate her,” Rabbi Goldstein said. "[The gunman] had sunglasses on. I couldn't see his eyes. I couldn't see his soul."

The rabbi is now calling Lori Kaye a hero for her actions.

“Lori took the bullet for all of us,” he said. “She took the bullet to protect all of us.”

The community and congregation are now celebrating Lori's life.

As for young Noya, she is trying to stay strong as she plans to go back to synagogue someday.

"I am probably going to be afraid but, I am going to go back and watch out for everything,” she said.