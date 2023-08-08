6 people hurt in crash near San Diego Zoo Safari Park

More than 55 firefighters worked to rescue at least six people involved in a "major crash" in the San Pasqual Valley area near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

SAN DIEGO — A major crash near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tuesday evening halted traffic while rescue helicopters and dozens of firefighters responded to rescue at least six people.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to the 15000 block of the San Pasqual Valley Road around 4:02 p.m. with reports of a major crash.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck and a sedan had collided in the eastbound lanes of San Pasqual Valley Road.

San Diego Fire-Rescue immediately dispatched more than 50 firefighters to the scene, including several air ambulances due to the distance from area hospitals.

Video from Chopper 8 showed dozens of firefighters gathered around the crash, working to extricate at least six people involved.

A brown-colored sedan appeared to have the entirety of its roof severed either as a result of the crash or by firefighters who worked to rescue people trapped in the car.

Radio traffic from the crash scene indicated all six patients sustained major trauma from the crash, but San Diego Fire-Rescue officials have yet to determine the exact extent of the injuries sustained.

The City of Poway and firefighters with Escondido Fire Department assisted San Diego Fire-Rescue with the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.