Video of local woman throwing first pitch at Padres game goes viral

Some are calling 20-year-old Demi Bagby's pitch the best of all time.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you didn't know who Demi Bagby was before Friday's Padres game, you may now, after she threw what some are calling the best first pitch of all time.

Demi is an social media influencer, who made a name for herself by posting online videos showcasing her athletic abilities.

But, it was Friday’s first pitch that has people everywhere talking, where she did a back flip and splits on the field.

"This has been the most feedback I have gotten in practically my entire career," said the 20-year-old.

Bagby, a North County native and lifelong Padres fan, was initially approached about throwing out the first pitch before the pandemic.

But, when things shut down, those plans changed.

Recently, the Padres reached out again.

As for her acrobatic moves, she says no one told her what to do, that was all her.

“No. You could do whatever you want but we had to throw a little spice in there.

Did you practice?

"A little bit, yeah for sure," said Bagby.

Bagby grew up playing sports including soccer, cheerleading and competitive CrossFit.

She says her tricks are self-taught and that her mission is to encourage others.

“Overall, my goal is to inspire people to live happy and healthy,” said Bagby.

As for her future, the four-foot eleven superstar isn't slowing down anytime soon.

She has her own fitness app, and is currently training for a boxing and Muay Thai match.

She's also traveling all over the world, promoting her businesses and talents.

Not to mention, posting videos, both sporty and fun.

On Instagram, Bagby has 2.6 million followers. On TikTok, she's got 14 million.

And that's just the start.

“Dream world! Dream life! I couldn’t be more blessed," said Bagby.

You can keep up with Bagby on social media or through her website.

