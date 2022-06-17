Gunman caught on surveillance video firing at group behind San Marcos bar

The San Diego Sheriff's Department seeks public's help to identify gunman who opened fire following argument

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of an attempted murder in San Marcos. The video shows a gunman firing at a group of people in a parking lot.

The shooting happened more than a month ago, on Sunday, May 1 at 1 a.m., behind the 49'er Bar and Grill on West Mission Avenue in San Marcos.

The incident was captured by several surveillance cameras, shows the gunman walk up to a group of people and get into a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

The gunman then walks into an alley, while the people he was arguing with walk toward the bar.

That’s when the video shows the gunman open fire twice, aiming toward the people near the bar. The man then turns and walks away down the alley.

All of a sudden, one of the men near the bar runs toward the alley and throws an object – possibly a beer can – at the gunmen, who turns around and fires two more shots in the man’s direction.

Fortunately, no one was hit and nobody was hurt.

The gunman is described as Hispanic, between 5' 6" and 5' 8" tall, 170 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a white surgical mask, glasses, gold chain, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you recognize the gunman, contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Department, or you can remain anonymous and call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

