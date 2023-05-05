New video shows San Diego crews crushing bikes during homeless cleanup

In June 2022, a city spokesperson said the city was implementing a policy to address the destruction of bikes in working condition.

SAN DIEGO — Homeless advocates are sounding alarms as new videos show city crews destroying working bikes during clean-up of a downtown homeless encampment.

Earlier this week, on May 1, homeless advocate Michael McConnell captured a video that shows a city refuse truck crush a bike and discard a tent from the sidewalk in East Village.

Lots of bikes being crushed. pic.twitter.com/tYCCpYfCUo — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) May 1, 2023

In June of last year, CBS 8 reported on earlier videos that show crews destroying several working bicycles as they worked to clear East Village encampments.

Perfectly good bikes being crushed by the @CityofSanDiego. pic.twitter.com/HFxfu41cyE — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) April 14, 2022

At the time of the 2022 report, Mayor Todd Gloria's Office told CBS 8 that it was working on a proposal to impound the bikes for up to three months to give time for their owners to claim them.

And if no one claimed the bike, the spokesperson told CBS 8 that "the bike could be donated to potential bicycle advocacy partners who can assist the City with repairs and redistribution to residents in need, including our unsheltered residents who rely on bicycles for transportation."

However, in the nearly ten months since the statement, the city has yet to implement a new policy.

CBS 8 reached out to the Mayor's Office for an update on the policy.

A spokesperson said that a proposed ordinance from Councilmember Stephen Whitburn's Office that will outlaw encampments in San Diego will also provide new direction for city crews while clearing out homeless camps.

The ordinance does so, says a city spokesperson, with the addition of several amendments to the municipal code. Those amendments, added the spokesperson, add language that says any items or possessions that are not abated or destroyed, "may be disposed of or recycled by the Director pursuant to Chapter 6, Article 6 of the Code or donated for reuse ” (emphasis added).

The amendments in proposed Councilmember Whitburn's ordinance, which is expected to go before the full city council next month, is not much of a policy, says homeless advocate, Michael McConnell, who shot the videos of crews demolishing the bikes.