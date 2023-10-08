Video shows a violent attack, attempted e-bike theft in South Park

Police searching for man who attacked another man and tried to steal e-bike Wednesday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are using surveillance video to help their investigation into a violent attack in South Park. A man attacked another man as he tried to steal an e-bike near the corner of 30th and Grape Street.

The surveillance video shows the man dressed in white pants and a white shirt walking along the sidewalk. He approaches a group of people and tries stealing the e-bike. A friend of the e-bike owner grabs the back tire and the man swings at him.

"I was still holding the bike and saw the fist heading toward my face and I knew that's not where you wanna be. Thankfully I was able to move in time because he hit my head but didn't completely connect. I would have been knocked out on the pavement," said Clifford Nies.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Nies says his head still hurts from the punch.

"It was pretty shocking because it was in broad daylight in front of a lot of young children," Nies said.

He believes the man is responsible for another e-bike theft in San Diego where a woman was attacked in East Village.

"He has done this before. I found a very similar clip of this person. I don't want this person to attack someone more vulnerable than me," Nies said.

CBS 8 reached out to the San Diego Police Department. They couldn't confirm whether the incidents are related but said the South Park attack is being investigated as battery. T

The police department is looking for a man who is described as 5'10'', 25 to 30 years old with a goatee.

"I think we can catch this guy," Nies said. "We have a clear description of him and he's attacking people in broad daylight."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Division at 619-744-9500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477 to remain anonymous.