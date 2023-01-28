'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims

People from all over San Diego county stood side-by-side in City Heights to unite against hate.

SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings.

People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate.

"It's against the good that we should be doing, and when one particular group is hard hit, we need to offer our support, we need to be active, and we need to stand together to show that peace can overcome the violence that love can overcome hate," said Richard Lee, who attended the vigil.

"My message is to care for one another, to understand one another. to take the time out to speak to someone in your community, and maybe that can stop or help prevent something from what happened to happen," said Lon Chhay, an organizer with the Asian Solidarity Collective, a grassroots organization in San Diego.

Their calls come after 18 people were killed – 11 in Monterey Park and 7 in Half Moon Bay. Both tragedies took place within days.

"We’re coming together as a community, not just the violence that’s happening – the anti-Asian violence that’s happening, but what’s happening to all communities," said another organizer who goes by Candy.

Organizers called on the public and elected leaders to stand up against hate.

"We want to support the community. there’s so much that divides us, that come together and talk about unity, and peace is essential and powerful," added Lee.