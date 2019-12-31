SAN DIEGO — Police continued Monday to look for the killer or killers of a security guard fatally shot outside a Downtown San Diego homeless shelter on Saturday. Meanwhile, family, friends and the community are mourning the loss of 44-year-old Ernest "Ernie" Buchanan. He was identified Monday by Bob McElroy, the president and CEO of the Alpha Project who called Ernie a “great dad.”

A vigil was held Monday outside the shelter where Ernie worked as a security guard. Organizers hoped to use the event to raise donations for Ernie’s family.

Friends and family remembered the father of six as a friend and mentor. Ernie’s nephew, Daniel Macia,s said he hopes someone will come forward with information about the shooting.

McElroy said there were many tears from residents of the shelter upon hearing the tragic news.

A memorial at the Alpha Project grew Monday with flowers, balloons and candles placed in Ernie’s honor.

McElroy said it is a devastating loss that they are still trying to come to terms with. He said the Alpha Project is talking about naming one of their shelters after Ernie. He said Ernie was on his way back from his lunch break when he was shot and killed.

The fatal shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Alpha Project shelter at 1700 Imperial Ave., said Lt. Martha Sainz of the San Diego Police Department. The gunman approached the guard outside the shelter and shot him several times, then fled the scene.

Officers were reviewing security camera footage, police said. No description of the suspect was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.